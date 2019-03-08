Search

London Lions sign centre Jordan Jackson

PUBLISHED: 09:04 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:04 09 September 2019

Jordan Jackson in pre-season action for London Lions (Pic: London Lions)

Archant

London Lions have announceed the acquisition of six foot nine inch centre, Jordan Jackson ahead of the new season.

Jackson has gained all his basketball experience in the USA, most recently graduating from McMurry University but has had spells at Florida A&M before being tracked by the Lions.

Born in Leeds, Jackson will enter his first season as a pro after averaging just shy of 9 points and 5 boards.

Jackson said: "I am glad to be a part of this great programme with focussed players and great staff.

"I can feel nothing but success for our season. I just want to thank the Lions for bringing me on board and I'm ready to get the train rolling."

Coach Vince Macaulay added: "Jordan is strong and has a strong presence.

"I think he has a learning curve ahead of him but he has shown huge athleticism and a willingness to learn, he will certainly help us in the paint and on the glass."

