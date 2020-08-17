London Lions sign British forward Shane Walker

London Lions have signed Shane Walker (Pic: Graham Hodges) Archant

London Lions have revealed the signing of British forward, Shane Walker as an additional strengthening of their squad as they prepare to battle on two fronts.

With the Basketball Champions League qualifiers looming and the British Basketball League season looking to be compressed, Walker makes a strong deep squad even stronger. After a stellar period with the Leicester Riders, Walker excelled in Sweden last term for Koping Stars.

Contributing 8 points and 6 rebounds in 20 minutes of action, Walker hit 50 per cent from the floor and 37% from behind the arc. Koping were strongly placed in third position as the season was cancelled.

A graduate of Loyola MD in NCAA division One in 2012, the versatile forward has experience across Europe in Greece, France and Germany, whilst also capturing the BBL Championship and Playoff crowns amongst others.

“I’m Back!” were Shane Walker’s words, “I am extremely excited to play in London this year, I’ve always had a respect for the organisation and have admired the strides they have taken in recent years.

“Of course it will be a little different this time around as my time in the UK is usually related to my success in Leicester. So I’m even more motivated to continue that success and bring Championships to the capital.

“The organisation has done an amazing job putting this team together and the support around the players is top notch.

“Speaking from experience I can say that every player is dedicated to making this season a special one and we’re putting in the work every day. It’s a good feeling to be part of the Lions family.”

Lions Head Coach, Vince Macaulay added: “Clearly Shane has the game to excel at a high level, his length and athletic ability are great and his shooting at that position adds another dimension.

“I have been impressed by his willingness to learn and his desire to get better. We are happy that Shane’s experience will also be a factor on our European journey.”