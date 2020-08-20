Search

Advanced search

London Lions sign former NBA star Byron Mullens

PUBLISHED: 15:33 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 20 August 2020

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)

Archant

London Lions have revealed British forward, Byron Mullens will join their squad ahead of this season’s tilt at the Basketball Champions League.

The NBA first-round draft pick in 2009 was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder at number 24 and is a seven-year NBA veteran. With his mother being British, seven foot tall Mullens was close to playing for GB in 2012 but circumstances prevented that.

The sharp shooting power forward has since played in the NBA G-League, averaging 20 points and 11 boards in 2018 before stints in Japan and Korea.

You may also want to watch:

Mullens was very excited at this opportunity in England: “I am truly thankful and blessed to have this opportunity to represent the London Lions. I really want to help a British team do well in Europe, I’m looking forward to giving my all to the organisation and to our fans.”

Lions Head Coach, Vince Macaulay added: “Byron is the last piece of the jigsaw, he is big, has vast experience, shoots the ball so so well from distance and has played over 60 games alongside Deandre Liggins in the G-League, we wanted very good players here in London but more than that we wanted good people.

“The work has started now, we are all chomping at the bit to put our style of basketball on the floor in every single game we play this season.”

Lions joins his former G-League team-mate, DeAndre Liggins in the squad. Fans will get to see the team for the first time in the Basketball Champions League, FIBA have announced that there will be a Final Four style qualifier, with opponents, Neptunas Klaipeda first up, details on where and when will be forthcoming by the end of this week.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Barking man Randy Skuse killed and three others stabbed after argument at Whitechapel party, court hears

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Child found after police launch search to find car missing from Beckton

The car was reported missing from the Beckton Triangle Retail Park. Picture: Google Maps

‘It is only a matter of time before someone is killed’: Call to curb joy-riders outside DLR station in Stratford

Police broke up a car meet in Barbers Road, Stratford, on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Submitted

Stratford teenager earns £33k-a-year boarding school scholarship

Libby Bentham has been given a scholarship to study at Felsted School. Picture: Sarah Sutherland

Mayor says 1,000 new homes target ‘on track’ despite pandemic as East Ham development reaches milestone

An artist's impression of The Didbury, a 185-home development in Didsbury Close, East Ham. Picture: Puttock Brown

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Barking man Randy Skuse killed and three others stabbed after argument at Whitechapel party, court hears

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Child found after police launch search to find car missing from Beckton

The car was reported missing from the Beckton Triangle Retail Park. Picture: Google Maps

‘It is only a matter of time before someone is killed’: Call to curb joy-riders outside DLR station in Stratford

Police broke up a car meet in Barbers Road, Stratford, on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Submitted

Stratford teenager earns £33k-a-year boarding school scholarship

Libby Bentham has been given a scholarship to study at Felsted School. Picture: Sarah Sutherland

Mayor says 1,000 new homes target ‘on track’ despite pandemic as East Ham development reaches milestone

An artist's impression of The Didbury, a 185-home development in Didsbury Close, East Ham. Picture: Puttock Brown

Latest from the Newham Recorder

London Lions sign former NBA star Byron Mullens

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)

Child found after police launch search to find car missing from Beckton

The car was reported missing from the Beckton Triangle Retail Park. Picture: Google Maps

Premier League fixtures: West Ham start at home to Newcastle United

West Ham United manager David Moyes speaks to players during the drinks break

GCSE results: Plashet School headteacher praises ‘resilience and strength’ of pupils

Plashet School. Picture: Ken Mears

GCSE results: Rokeby School headteacher’s pride as pupils receive grades

Rokeby School. Picture: Ellie Hoskins