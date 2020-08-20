London Lions sign former NBA star Byron Mullens

London Lions have revealed British forward, Byron Mullens will join their squad ahead of this season’s tilt at the Basketball Champions League.

The NBA first-round draft pick in 2009 was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder at number 24 and is a seven-year NBA veteran. With his mother being British, seven foot tall Mullens was close to playing for GB in 2012 but circumstances prevented that.

The sharp shooting power forward has since played in the NBA G-League, averaging 20 points and 11 boards in 2018 before stints in Japan and Korea.

Mullens was very excited at this opportunity in England: “I am truly thankful and blessed to have this opportunity to represent the London Lions. I really want to help a British team do well in Europe, I’m looking forward to giving my all to the organisation and to our fans.”

Lions Head Coach, Vince Macaulay added: “Byron is the last piece of the jigsaw, he is big, has vast experience, shoots the ball so so well from distance and has played over 60 games alongside Deandre Liggins in the G-League, we wanted very good players here in London but more than that we wanted good people.

“The work has started now, we are all chomping at the bit to put our style of basketball on the floor in every single game we play this season.”

Lions joins his former G-League team-mate, DeAndre Liggins in the squad. Fans will get to see the team for the first time in the Basketball Champions League, FIBA have announced that there will be a Final Four style qualifier, with opponents, Neptunas Klaipeda first up, details on where and when will be forthcoming by the end of this week.