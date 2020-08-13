London Lions sign former Australian Open champion Josh Ward-Hibbert

London Lions have snapped one of GB’s fastest rising stars as former Australian Open Champion and BBL Champion, Josh Ward-Hibbert is the latest addition to a squad being built to have impact on the European stage.

Off the basketball court Ward-Hibbert had already made his mark as one of the best junior tennis players in the world, capturing the title in Australia Junior Doubles title in 2012.

However, after representing England in the European Basketball Championships, the basketball bug led to spells at Derby Trailblazers and Leicester Riders.

The six foot five inch forward also captured three BUCS University Championships for Loughborough University, he will now study at the University of East London, The Lion’s official University partner, who’s range of courses have answered his need as well as play with the London Lions in the Basketball Champions League.

Last season he put up impressive numbers, averaging 12 points and 6 rebounds whist hitting 51% from the floor and 41 per cent from the three-point line.

Lions Head Coach, Vince Macaulay said: “Once we were approached and told he was on the market, we expressed an interest and made an offer that I’m pleased to say he accepted.

“He brings a lot of energy, he was his team’s leading rebounder last season and his game is tailor made for our up tempo style. He strikes me as very focussed and I think his prior life in tennis has given him an ability to perform when it matters.”

Ward Hibberta added: “I am really happy to be here right now, we have had a great few days starting back with the team. Enjoying my time here with the guys and all the staff, all have been welcoming.

“There are a few of us new to the team and feel like we are all synching in and gelling together really well.

“There is a great vibe and energy around the gym and I can’t wait to get out on the floor in competition with the rest of the team.”