London Lions bolster squad with signing of Dirk Williams

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges) Archant

The London Lions 2020/21 squad received an addition in the shape of the high-flying Dirk Williams, no stranger to the BBL.

The six foot six inch Alabama native had two years with the Sheffield Sharks before moving to Hungary last season.

A super season with Zalakeramia ZTE KK, saw Williams average 17 points a game on career shooting at, 51% from the floor and a smooth 47% from behind the three-point arc.

A graduate of the University of Alabama Birmingham, Williams brought his exciting game to the BBL in 2017 and had a stellar period with the Sharks in which he set the League alight with his versatile game, his 19.2 points in 2018-19 was good enough to lead the league in scoring.

He will though, be remembered for breaking the internet with his Dunk of the Decade that saw him go full court, between the legs on the Surrey Scorchers before leaping over a defender to slam home.

Williams said; “I am very excited for this opportunity to play back in the BBL and even more excited to get a chance to play in the Basketball Champions League. I think this will be good for British Basketball if we can go forward and win some games.

“Me personally I think it’s time for the BBL to get more respect than it has had over the years. This League can be very competitive. Big thanks to the London Lions for this opportunity and I can’t wait to get to work.”

Lions Head Coach, Vince Macaulay added: “Capturing Dirk was is really important for our plans, he is so versatile, so athletic and can also shoot the ball extremely well.

“Watching his games in Hungary I can see he has improved several aspects of his game and I think he will thrive in the many competitions we play in.”