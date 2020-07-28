Search

Advanced search

London Lions bolster squad with signing of Dirk Williams

PUBLISHED: 08:37 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:37 28 July 2020

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)

Archant

The London Lions 2020/21 squad received an addition in the shape of the high-flying Dirk Williams, no stranger to the BBL.

The six foot six inch Alabama native had two years with the Sheffield Sharks before moving to Hungary last season.

A super season with Zalakeramia ZTE KK, saw Williams average 17 points a game on career shooting at, 51% from the floor and a smooth 47% from behind the three-point arc.

A graduate of the University of Alabama Birmingham, Williams brought his exciting game to the BBL in 2017 and had a stellar period with the Sharks in which he set the League alight with his versatile game, his 19.2 points in 2018-19 was good enough to lead the league in scoring.

You may also want to watch:

He will though, be remembered for breaking the internet with his Dunk of the Decade that saw him go full court, between the legs on the Surrey Scorchers before leaping over a defender to slam home.

Williams said; “I am very excited for this opportunity to play back in the BBL and even more excited to get a chance to play in the Basketball Champions League. I think this will be good for British Basketball if we can go forward and win some games.

“Me personally I think it’s time for the BBL to get more respect than it has had over the years. This League can be very competitive. Big thanks to the London Lions for this opportunity and I can’t wait to get to work.”

Lions Head Coach, Vince Macaulay added: “Capturing Dirk was is really important for our plans, he is so versatile, so athletic and can also shoot the ball extremely well.

“Watching his games in Hungary I can see he has improved several aspects of his game and I think he will thrive in the many competitions we play in.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Romford cyclist loses fight for life after crash in Forest Gate, man in his 20s arrested

A cyclist from Romford has died following a collision with a car at the junction of Romford Road and Crosby Road in Forest Gate. Picture: Google

Covid-19 survivor tells of his ordeal and its lasting impact as he urges people to take coronavirus seriously

Shimol Khakhar, who spent 20 days in ITU at Newham Hospital with coronavirus, has urged people to follow the advice and take the illness seriously. Picture: Barts Health

Custom House newsagent celebrates 30 years behind the counter

Bharat Desai (left) beams after friends and customers award him for 30 years of service behind the counter at Butchers Road Newsagent. Picture: Daz

Boy, 17, is ninth person to be arrested in connection with death of Stephen Morrisson

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Forest Gate man jailed for his part in £4.5million money laundering scam

Part of the haul discovered by police

Most Read

Romford cyclist loses fight for life after crash in Forest Gate, man in his 20s arrested

A cyclist from Romford has died following a collision with a car at the junction of Romford Road and Crosby Road in Forest Gate. Picture: Google

Covid-19 survivor tells of his ordeal and its lasting impact as he urges people to take coronavirus seriously

Shimol Khakhar, who spent 20 days in ITU at Newham Hospital with coronavirus, has urged people to follow the advice and take the illness seriously. Picture: Barts Health

Custom House newsagent celebrates 30 years behind the counter

Bharat Desai (left) beams after friends and customers award him for 30 years of service behind the counter at Butchers Road Newsagent. Picture: Daz

Boy, 17, is ninth person to be arrested in connection with death of Stephen Morrisson

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Forest Gate man jailed for his part in £4.5million money laundering scam

Part of the haul discovered by police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

London Lions bolster squad with signing of Dirk Williams

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)

Custom House newsagent celebrates 30 years behind the counter

Bharat Desai (left) beams after friends and customers award him for 30 years of service behind the counter at Butchers Road Newsagent. Picture: Daz

England’s Broad ‘in form of his life’ says Strauss

England's Stuart Broad (left) and James Anderson at the end of play on day three of the Third Test at Emirates Old Trafford

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 27

Maria Sharapova in action

Declan Rice will cost ‘steel van of cash’ says boss Moyes

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) battle for the ball