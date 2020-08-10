London Lions sign former Lions junior Chris Tawiah

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges) Archant

London Lions have gone full circle signing six foot ten inch centre, Chris Tawiah, who was developed by the Lions Junior programme in Milton Keynes

Discovered by Lions scout, Freddie Wilson, Tawiah joined the Lions junior programme where he was honed by Nigel Lloyd, alongside other juniors like Jordan Spencer, Blayne Freckleton and Conner Washington.

The youngster made his debut in the BBL for the Lions in 2011, aged just 18, before then heading over to the United States to attend Community College in Iowa and then concluding his college career at Wiley College.

With experience in Europe, the explosive Tawiah hit 12 points and 7 rebounds in the Czech League with BK Lions Hradec in the 2017-18 season and then in 2019, 12 points and 10 rebounds in the Austrian League with Oberwart Gunners. Last season was cut short in Romania with Phoenix Galati.

Lions boss Vince Macaulay said: “We had a particularly good group in Milton Keynes and Chris is an example of a fundamentally sound basketball player that can earn a living playing this game, here and abroad.

“He has diligently focused on his career, and I am very proud that he can again suit up for the Lions and bring some of his European experience to our campaign, he is big, tough and will put himself about, shall we say, for the cause.”

A grinning Tawiah added: “I’m really looking forward to getting this season started. The team we have assembled this year is full of legitimately talented players.

“Playing in elite European competitions is the environment I want to surround myself with and be amongst, and with Lions playing in the Champions League, it allows me to do that in the nation’s capital.

“London Lions which once was Milton Keynes Lions is the club that got me into basketball and provided me the foundations to become the player I am now, so having the opportunity to play for them on the professional level is something that I couldn’t turn down either.”