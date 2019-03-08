London Lions sign guard Allen-Jordan from Cheshire Phoenix

London Lions have added versatile guard and forward Dii'Jon Allen-Jordan to their squad ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The 25-year-old was with Cheshire Phoenix last season and 2016-17 season.

A native of Campbellsville, Ketucky, Allen-Jordan played his college basketball at Francis Marion and Campbellsville before a stint in the NBA G-League with the LA D-Fenders.

Averaging 14 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists, Allen-Jordan led the Phoenix in many games bringing high energy and great defence to the cause.

He hit 50 per cent from the field whilst his 2.1 steals a game were good for second in the BBL.

Lion's boss, Vince Macaulay, said: "This was an important signing for us, the lad caused us numerous headaches last season with his energy and drive, I believe in playing tough and all out defence and he will enable us to get better in this area significantly.

"He will compliment what we do very nicely."

After playing almost all positions with the Phoenix last term Allen-Jordan wants to build on his achievements.

"I feel extremely excited to be in London this season, I feel like this team is a good fit for me and the style that I like to play.

"I know this will be my best season yet because I am more confident than I have ever been."

Allen-Jordan joins Brandon Peel and Jorge Romero on the squad, with more player announcements expected this week.

Fans will get to see the team for the first time on September, 6 and 9.

Cal State Poly are the visitors to the Copper Box on September, 6, whilst Euro-team, Bakken Bears, Danish Champions, will be next up at the University of East London on September, 9.