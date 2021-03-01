London Lions fall short against Sheffield Sharks

Published: 9:30 AM March 1, 2021 Updated: 9:40 AM March 1, 2021

London Lions couldn’t muster together a comeback against the Sheffield Sharks and lost convincingly, 83-72.

As soon as the Sharks took the lead, it rarely seemed in doubt as they put together a solid team performance to tame the Lions at Ponds Forge in Sheffield.

It seemed like an even encounter at the start of the game, with the first quarter ending 22-22.

The Lions were getting themselves into foul trouble early on and gave the Sharks some easy trips to the free throw line.

The Sharks' offence always had the Lions guessing, and stretched the defence thinly, being able to shoot efficiently and evenly from every area of the court meant that the Lions were often scrambling to contest any shot.

The tale for the Lions' offence unfortunately was the polar opposite. Their shooting from behind the arc, where they are usually so deadly, did not manage to get going and they could only knock down 10 of their 35 attempted.

When these were not falling, there seemed to be no plan B for their offensive plan, and it was more of the same for the Sharks to predict and defend comfortably.

A bright spark for the Lions was again Deandre Liggins and Justin Robinson. These two were able to work together and combine for 42 of the team's total points, facilitating each other and trying to motivate the team to ignite a comeback throughout this game.

The Sharks, however, were in control of the tempo throughout the game, managing to slow the pace down, frustrating the Lions and forcing them to dance to their tune.

The Lions will be thankful to be back home at the Copperbox for their next Championship game against the Bristol Flyers on Friday Night, which will also be aired on Sky Sports.

A great opportunity to get back to their winning ways.