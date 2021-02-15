London Lions edge out Plymouth in low scoring contest

Published: 9:16 AM February 15, 2021

London Lions were able to make up for their loss against the Plymouth Raiders last week by beating them away from home in a low scoring game, 87-70.

With a scrappy start to proceedings, the Raiders wanted to make life difficult for the visitors and were physical on the defensive end, playing to their strengths.

Chris Tawiah was able to match this under the basket and came up with two huge rebounds in the opening five minutes to beat the Raiders at their own game.

Deandre Liggins sparked the Lions' offense into life and was able to play relatively unanswered by Plymouth's defence.

Liggins and Dirk Williams were unstoppable for the Lions, with Dirk's highlights in his offensive game both coming in the third quarter - an emphatic breakaway dunk quickly followed up by a deep three.

They both finished with an impressive 25 points.

Both teams ended up in foul trouble throughout the game, with the Lions finding themselves in the bonus in three of the four quarters during the game, owing to the physical nature of the match-up between these two teams.

The Lions were eager to put this game to bed by coming out of the gates in the fourth quarter with a quickfire 9-2 run in the first two minutes, giving them a lead of 19 points with eight minutes to go.

It was far from plain sailing for the rest of the game, with a stop and start feel to the final quarter, in particular with a number of fouls being called on each team, however, Lions were able to steady the ship and win the game by 17 points.

They now go level on points with championship leaders Leicester Riders and will have a chance to go top by beating Cheshire Phoenix on Friday.