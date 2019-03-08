Search

London Lions bounce back to winning ways at Plymouth

PUBLISHED: 11:00 18 March 2019

London Lions Justin Robinson on the ball (Pic: Graham Hodges)

London Lions Justin Robinson on the ball (Pic: Graham Hodges)

Archant

BBL Championship: Plymouth Raiders 67 London Lions 93

London Lions in action against Plymouth (Pic: Graham Hodges)London Lions in action against Plymouth (Pic: Graham Hodges)

London Lions bounced back from last week’s Trophy Final defeat with victory on the road against Plymouth Raiders.

The Lions move to 18-2 three games clear at the top of the BBL Championship, while the Raiders drop to 11-14 inside the top eight.

Straight into the line-up went Kervin Bristol after missing the BBL Trophy Final due to a heart scare. His presence was effective immediately, changing shots and controlling air space.

A 7-1 run to close the first quarter saw the Lions extend their dominance into the second quarter.

Plymouth got within five early in the second with momentum on their side, but the Lions ended the half the stronger of the two including another 7-0 close to lead by 13 at the interval.

Justin Robinson and Andre Lockhart dominated at the guard spots, whilst Paul Guede and Jerelle Okoro were strong defensively. Jordan Spencer threw a spectacular lob to Bristol as Lions continued to stay in control and a strong start to the fourth ensured there would be no comeback for the Raiders

Key stat – The Lions had 32 points from turnovers as Plymouth gave up the ball 22 times during the contest.

Game hero(es) – Peel and Robinson combined for 50 points in the win for the Lions with Peel adding 11 rebounds to his 26 points for a fine double-double.

The Lions are back in action this Tuesday the 19th to face local rivals, City Royals at the Copper Box, tip off is at 7.30pm.

Raiders scorers: Nicholas 17, Wilcher 15, Payne 9

Lions scorers: Peel 26, Robinson 24, Lockhart 11, Guede 9, Tabb 8, Bristol 6, Spencer 5, Okoro 4, Ikhinmwin 0, Roberts 0, Ekperuoh 0.

