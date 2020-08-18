Search

Advanced search

London Lions now feature in a final four to qualify for the Champions League

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 August 2020

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)

Archant

All Champions League Qualifiers have now been converted to Final Four’s as a series to qualify for the Group Stages of the Basketball Champions League.

You may also want to watch:

FIBA have said with the Covid-19 position being so variable amongst the 16 different countries, it would make travelling difficult.

London Lions head coach, Vince Macaulay, said: “This is an interesting development, we are 10 days into practice and focused on getting through, a Final Four should be advantageous to us, so we have asked if we can host the Final Four, the Copper Box Arena is one of the best venues in Europe and we believe we can generate National Television for this, I hope we get to do this, what a way to start our BCL adventure.”

The Lions will play a semi-final one off game against Neptunas, with the winners playing the winners of Balkan Botevgrad and Tsmoki Minsk in a one off final with the prize of a place in the group stages.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Barking man Randy Skuse killed and three others stabbed after argument at Whitechapel party, court hears

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Stratford teenager earns £33k-a-year boarding school scholarship

Libby Bentham has been given a scholarship to study at Felsted School. Picture: Sarah Sutherland

Blaze at car workshop in Maryland causes extensive damage

A garage was badly damaged and a car gutted in a blaze at a workshop in Chobham Road. Picture: London Fire Brigade

East Ham man jailed for role in ‘horrific’ noxious substance attack

Sahne Mohammed has been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Appeal after teen stabbed in Beckton

Met Police logo

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Barking man Randy Skuse killed and three others stabbed after argument at Whitechapel party, court hears

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Stratford teenager earns £33k-a-year boarding school scholarship

Libby Bentham has been given a scholarship to study at Felsted School. Picture: Sarah Sutherland

Blaze at car workshop in Maryland causes extensive damage

A garage was badly damaged and a car gutted in a blaze at a workshop in Chobham Road. Picture: London Fire Brigade

East Ham man jailed for role in ‘horrific’ noxious substance attack

Sahne Mohammed has been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Appeal after teen stabbed in Beckton

Met Police logo

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Leyton Orient drawn away to Forest Green in Carabao Cup

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

London Lions now feature in a final four to qualify for the Champions League

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)

Stuart Pearce returns to West Ham as first-team coach

Stuart Pearce has re-joined West Ham United (Pic: West Ham United)

Funding support for after-school storytelling club in Stratford

A young girl plays at the Discover Children's Story Centre. Picture: Jessica Ziebland

London Lions sign British forward Shane Walker

London Lions have signed Shane Walker (Pic: Graham Hodges)