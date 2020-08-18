London Lions now feature in a final four to qualify for the Champions League

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges) Archant

All Champions League Qualifiers have now been converted to Final Four’s as a series to qualify for the Group Stages of the Basketball Champions League.

FIBA have said with the Covid-19 position being so variable amongst the 16 different countries, it would make travelling difficult.

London Lions head coach, Vince Macaulay, said: “This is an interesting development, we are 10 days into practice and focused on getting through, a Final Four should be advantageous to us, so we have asked if we can host the Final Four, the Copper Box Arena is one of the best venues in Europe and we believe we can generate National Television for this, I hope we get to do this, what a way to start our BCL adventure.”

The Lions will play a semi-final one off game against Neptunas, with the winners playing the winners of Balkan Botevgrad and Tsmoki Minsk in a one off final with the prize of a place in the group stages.