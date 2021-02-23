London Lions get revenge on Newcastle Eagles in BBL Trophy

Published: 10:59 AM February 23, 2021

London Lions were able to avenge their BBL Cup Final defeat to Newcastle last month with a BBL Trophy quarter-final 101-85 victory on Monday night.

Two of the best teams so far this season in every competition faced off in a fast-paced game which was expected with how these two squads tend to play.

The Lions were able to start the game sharply, showing no signs of a hangover from their surprise defeat to Cheshire on Friday night.

The Eagles, however, seemed to have an answer for this with their fierce defence, stagnating the Lions on the offensive end.

Shore Adenekan was a real sparkplug off the bench for Newcastle, managing to lead the team in points in the first half.

His chemistry on the pick and roll with Rahmon Fletcher was potent, and he was able to rack up a majority of his 12 assists using this.

The Lions really stepped up their game on both sides of the floor at the end of the first half and did not let up in the second half. The rest of the game was much of the same, much to the Eagles annoyance as they seemed to have no answer for slowing the Lions down.

The Lions three-point game was the key factor, shooting it so efficiently and ending the game with shooting 50per cent from behind the arc.

Orlando Parker and Deandre Liggins were instrumental with their shooting in particular, making it seem like it was harder to miss for them as they both finished north of 20 points.

The Lions are looking like the favourites to win the BBL Trophy and are one step closer to the final, going up against the Glasgow Rocks in the semi-final.

They now have to turn their attention to their road game against Surrey in the BBL Championship on Wednesday.