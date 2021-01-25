London Lions resilient despite defeat in BBL Cup final

Published: 11:00 AM January 25, 2021 Updated: 11:03 AM January 25, 2021

The depleted London Lions didn’t let up until the final whistle in their 77-84 defeat to the Newcastle Eagles in the BBL Cup final.

Before the game, coach Vince Macauley said that even though the Lions could only bring seven players due to the rest of the squad self-isolating, the team as a whole were not feeling any pressure regarding the cup final.

The game started off like many other finals, cagey and tense with both sides giving the ball away early on. The Eagles converted nine points from turnovers and the Lions only six.

London Lions in BBL Cup final action against Newcastle Eagles - Credit: Carol Moir

Both two-time MVPs of the League - Justin Robinson for London and Rahmon Fletcher for Newcastle - put forward valid cases to add a third MVP trophy to their cabinet.

Fletcher was a torch from beyond the arc, shooting 50 per cent from three and finishing the game with 21 points and eight assists. Robinson put in a captain’s performance for the Lions with an all-round impressive game, finishing with 17 points and six assists.

The Lions seemed out of contention to lift their third BBL Cup for the first 25 minutes of the game. However they rallied and made the Eagles wrestle their lead back from London.

Robinson hit a huge three with eight minutes to go and to give the Lions their first lead since the start of the first quarter.

The threes started to finally fall for London, hitting 50pc of them in the fourth quarter. The first three quarters were very different, only converting 17pc of shots from behind the three-point line.

However, they could not stop the well-oiled machine that was Newcastle’s offence and, in the end, resorted to fouls to try and turn the tide back in their favour.

The Lions now have the BBL Championship to focus on and need to work hard in order to maintain top spot in the table.

London Lions have had to withdraw from the FIBA Europe cup after a number of positive Covid-19 test results from within their squad.

London Lions head coach Vince Macaulay - Credit: Carol Moir

Lions returned six positive tests that forced them into fielding only seven players in their BBL Cup final defeat.

The announcement came only an hour and a half before their cup final tipped off.