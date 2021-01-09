London Lions make it six wins in a row to go top of the BBL with Eagles victory

Published: 2:27 PM January 9, 2021

London Lions made it six wins in a row to go top after 109-89 victory over Newcastle Eagles.

The top two teams in the league went head-to-head on Friday night, however it was the Lions who looked a class apart by pulling away right from the tip off, giving themselves a double-digit lead within the first five minutes of the game.

Turnovers were also key to the Lions victory, having forcing Newcastle to turn the ball over right from the very first possession and having the Eagles end the night on 22 Turnovers compared to the Lions 14.

Another textbook Lions performance after converting these Newcastle turnovers into 22 total points, matching the fast-paced philosophy of the team.

Chris Tawiah had his best game of the season when it mattered the most, racking up a double double with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Dirk Williams, the forever reliable offensive spark for Coach Macauley’s side did what he does best and led the team in scoring with 27 points.

The Lions gave another all around offensive team performance with having 6 players all reach double figures in points alongside 27 assists by the team.

After heading into the second half with a 23-point lead, the Eagles came out flying by tallying up a quickfire 11-0 run to force the Lions to readjust their offence via a timeout.

Evan Maxwell spearheaded the Eagles offense with 23 points of his own.

DeAndre Liggins (centre) in action for London Lions. Picture: Carol Moir - Credit: Carol Moir

The Lions proved to be too much for Newcastle in the end, never letting their lead slip as soon as they took it from the tip off.

The London Lions have a chance to extend their lead the following day on Saturday against Glasgow Rocks, who currently sit at the foot of the BBL Championship.