London Lions will face Newcastle Eagles in the BBL Cup final

Published: 9:37 AM January 18, 2021

Not every cup final is between the two best teams in the sport, but that is the case in this year's BBL Cup final.

London Lions and Newcastle Eagles are first and second in the BBL Championship respectively.

It was an unusual path to the final for both sides. London were due to play the Manchester Giants however they were not able to field a full roster due to a number of their players self-isolating, resulting in a bye for the Lions into the final.

The Eagles did end up playing their match against the Leicester Riders but did not play the traditional two-legged semi final, just playing the one fixture instead to reduce the amount of travelling.

Newcastle have the most BBL Cups under their belt, with five whereas the Lions are looking to add to their total of three so far, last lifting it in 2019, the same year they won the Championship too.

No doubt if the Lions do win, they will be hoping to replicate their success in the Championship.

Their last meeting this season was at the start of this month. The Lions undoubtedly played their best game of the season to beat the Eagles by 20 points.

The Eagles will be looking for revenge this time out and will ultimately prove a point for their chances of taking the top spot of the Championship and out of the Lions’ hands momentarily.

They are two fast paced sides, with a number of attacking options for both teams in Evan Maxwell for Newcastle and Deandre Liggins for London who are both averaging just under 20 points per game in the competition. This game should live up to the excitement level expected in any cup final.

Tip-off is scheduled for 3.30pm on January 24 in Worcester and can be watched live on Sky Sports.

