Published: 12:19 PM January 8, 2021

London Lions and Newcastle Eagles battle it out for top spot in this evening’s British Basketball League match-up.

With the lockdown restrictions seeing everyone stuck inside this weekend, many sports fans across the country may be looking for something to do on this Friday night .

For all those seeking an action packed evening and looking for something other than football, now might be time to try something new with two of the best teams in the British Basketball League set to face off for the top spot in the league table at 7pm tonight and you can watch it all for free via the BBL Player.

The London Lions take on the Newcastle Eagles at the Copper Box Arena tonight in one of the most-anticipated match-ups of the basketball season so far, with both teams heading into the game tied for most wins this season and joint top of the league table.

The Lions are coming into tonight’s home game off of a late 74-73 victory against the third place Leicester Riders, where their NBA journeyman and star guard, DeAndre Liggins, put up a solid performance recording a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Off the back of their 105-93 victory over bottom of the league Glasgow Rocks, The Eagles are looking to secure their fourth win in a row that will see them top of the BBL league table once again and sole leaders as we enter the weekend.

Both teams last met on December 3, where the Eagles were able to hold out to a 88-79 win over the Lions on their home court.

Now, with tonight’s match-up tipping off at the Copper Box Arena and with the Lions coming off of four solid wins, this could be one of the most exciting games of the season so far.

Also in tonight’s game, the London Lions are set to unveil their brand new home kit for the first time at their home court.

London Lions vs Newcastle Eagles tips off tonight at 7pm and you can watch the game for free via the official BBL Player - https://www.bblplayer.co.uk

London Lions head coach Vince Macaulay said: “Tonight’s match-up promises to be an exciting game and a truly great showcase of British basketball and the talent on offer here in the league.

"The ability to watch the game for free is a truly fantastic opportunity and we hope it will help engage fans with the sport and show to them the high level of basketball that is played here in the UK.”