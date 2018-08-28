London Lions face away trip to Manchester Giants

Justin Robinosn on the ball for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges) Archant

London Lions face a long away trip to face mid-table Manchester Giants as they look to progress into the final of the British Basketball League Trophy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Head coach Vince Macaulay and his side will head to the Lucozade Trafford Power League Sports Dome on Sunday for their Trophy semi-final first leg clash.

The Lions will be determined to make it into their second final of the season and hope they can build on already winning the cup last month.

They will then play the second leg on Thursday, February, 14 at the Copper Box Arena.

The Stratford-based outfit secured their progress into the semi-final with a 88-77 win over Cheshire Phoenix on the weekend.

They came flying out of the blocks with the first seven points of the contest forcing a Phoenix time out.

The visitors slowly got into the game before we saw injuries for both teams.

Jonathan James replaced him, promptly draining a triple and the Lions looked like having a solid lead at the end of the first quarter before Latinovic hit a half court buzzer beater to close the deficit to 23-21.

The game got tighter in the second quarter as the visitors would take 17 free throws in the half, Robinson returned to keep the Lions’ scoring going as did Ladarius Tabb, at half time it was a 42-37 lead to the Lions.

The third saw the Lions comfortably up, Jordan Spencer draining a triple and assisting Tabb for a dunk. Lions shut down Latinovic to just 33% shooting in the game and the third ended 64-41.

In the fourth Louis Sayers and Disraeli Lufadeju were the pick of the Phoenix players and for the Lions Kervin Bristol was his imperial self on his way to a 12 point 11 rebound double double.

Cheshire came close to pulling it back near the conclusion of the game, down by just eight points with two minutes remaining.

A 5-2 run from Cheshire saw them pull that gap to just five with under one minute of play left but four Justin Robinson free-throws and a dunk from Brandon Peel saw the BBL Cup champions take one step towards another BBL final.