London Lions Macaulay named Coach of the Year

PUBLISHED: 11:00 13 May 2019

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay (pic Graham Hodges)

Archant

Vince Macaulay has scooped the honour of being crowned Molten Ed Percival BBL Coach of the Year after guiding London Lions to a historical and landmark campaign.

Macaulay, who also won the accolade more than a decade ago, delivered the first ever BBL Championship title in the history of the franchise, completing a silverware double, with Lions having also landed the BBL Cup earlier in the campaign.

"I'm delighted to win the award - 11 years apart is quite a gap, but this is a reward for all my coaching staff, the players and our fans," Macaulay told BBL.org.uk.

"Winning the league is a huge achievement for us. The improvement on last year, our highest finish, going one better, making it to those Finals, it's tremendous for London and I'm proud of everyone."

Macaulay was the overwhelming winner in the race to secure the gong - dominating the votes cast by all BBL clubs.

