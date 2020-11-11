Search

Advanced search

London Lions beaten at Sheffield Sharks in BBL Cup

PUBLISHED: 17:32 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:22 11 November 2020

DeAndre Liggins (centre) in action for London Lions. Picture: Carol Moir

DeAndre Liggins (centre) in action for London Lions. Picture: Carol Moir

Carol Moir

London Lions suffered defeat away to the Sheffield Sharks in their second BBL Cup group phase game of the season last week.

The Lions were beaten by a 70-61 scoreline at Ponds Forge on Friday night.

An 11-0 run for the Sharks midway through the fourth quarter closed out the result after the Lions had taken a half-time lead.

The Sharks were led by 21 points from Antwon Lillard, with 12 of those coming from the free throw line as the home side converted a total of 34 free throws.

The Lions started well, with DeAndre Liggins putting them 10-5 up and Justin Robinson increasing the score.

Despite six points from the Sharks’ Kipper Nichols, the Lions led 19-18 at the end of the first quarter.

The Lions were on top again early into the second quarter as Kevin Ware and Robinson hit jumpers.

Mike Tuck responded for the Sharks before an and-one from former Shark Dirk Williams saw Lions in front 34-26.

You may also want to watch:

Lillard was making a nuisance of himself at the free throw line as the deficit narrowed to 39-34 at half time.

The third quarter ended with the Lions holding a slender one-point lead and empty possession after empty possession during this part of the match saw their coach Vince Macaulay call time out.

The sides traded baskets until midway in the fourth.

Williams fouled Sharks’ Nick Lewis on a successful three and the home side went on to push the lead to 62-50.

Though the Lions closed the gap to 62-57 with just over a minute remaining, the visitors ran out of time as Sheffield took the win.

The result means the Lions have started with two defeats, after losing their opener against Newcastle Eagles.

Coach Macaulay said: “We are not playing with any urgency at the moment. We are missing Byron Mullens for sure, but that is no excuse for the performances we have turned in.

“We aren’t supporting each other on the floor and we have gone away from free flowing basketball. We’ll go back to the drawing board and do whatever is necessary to get back on track.”

The Lions face the Sharks again at home on Friday, behind closed doors at the Copper Box Arena, before heading back out on the road to visit Leicester Riders on Sunday, November 15.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Recorder letters: Parking permits, tree-felling, TfL finances, save stamps and charity shopping

Newham Council is changing its parking permits. Picture: Getty Images

Jailed: Manor Park sex offender who targeted lone women in darkness

Levi Auguste, 35, has been jailed for a series of sex offences in Newham. Picture: Met Police

Police release images of 20 males as operation autumn nights targets crime in Newham

A total of 20 images have been released by the Met. Picture: MPS

Shop Local: Canning Town traders on how the pandemic has affected business

Trevor Whenlock from T&J Whenlock butchers. Picture: Nadja Noel

East London boroughs to benefit from weekly allocation of rapid coronavirus test kits

British Army Brigadier Joe Fossey, who is coordinating the mass coronavirus testing pilot in Liverpool, holds up the components of a lateral flow Covid-19 test. Picture: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Recorder letters: Parking permits, tree-felling, TfL finances, save stamps and charity shopping

Newham Council is changing its parking permits. Picture: Getty Images

Jailed: Manor Park sex offender who targeted lone women in darkness

Levi Auguste, 35, has been jailed for a series of sex offences in Newham. Picture: Met Police

Police release images of 20 males as operation autumn nights targets crime in Newham

A total of 20 images have been released by the Met. Picture: MPS

Shop Local: Canning Town traders on how the pandemic has affected business

Trevor Whenlock from T&J Whenlock butchers. Picture: Nadja Noel

East London boroughs to benefit from weekly allocation of rapid coronavirus test kits

British Army Brigadier Joe Fossey, who is coordinating the mass coronavirus testing pilot in Liverpool, holds up the components of a lateral flow Covid-19 test. Picture: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Leyton Orient focus on positives after EFL Trophy defeat at Charlton Athletic

Orient's Hector Kyprianou impressed in midfield against Charlton Athletic. Picture: Simon O'Connor

Shop Local: Different lockdown, same message from Newham Bookshop manager Vivian Archer

John Newman and Vivian Archer who co-run Newham bookshop. Picture: Cash Boyle

You can make a real difference by training as a school teacher

POSITIVE INFULENCE: Teachers find it highly rewarding to see pupils suceed Picture: contributed

Men from East Ham and Seven Kings charged with fraud

Southend Magistrates’ Court. Picture: Google

Jailed: Manor Park sex offender who targeted lone women in darkness

Levi Auguste, 35, has been jailed for a series of sex offences in Newham. Picture: Met Police