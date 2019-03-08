London Lions and London Pulse are spirit of Olympic legacy

London Lions and London Pulse players at the Copper Box Arena (Pic: GLL) Archant

The Copper Box Arena’s first professional sports franchise London Lions met with the venue’s newest netball franchise London Pulse at the Olympic Legacy venue this week.

Lyn Garner, (CEO, London Legacy Development Corporation) and Peter Bundey (Deputy Managing Director, GLL) met with Vince Macaulay (London Lions head coach), Lions Captain Joe Ikhinmwin and Natalie Seaton (CEO, London Pulse) and four of the London Pulse players met to celebrate the success of the two key partnerships, as the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park venue continue to deliver on their legacy objectives to support national sports and teams.

London Lions, who brought the BBL Trophy home to the venue this week, are the current BBL League leaders.

The Olympic legacy team have been enjoying tremendous success this season with their recent win of the BBL Cup in Birmingham.

The London Lions continue to take big steps towards the league title, as they secured their 20th league win this season when the beat Sharks Sheffield at the Copper Box Arena over the weekend.

Both London Legacy Development Corporation and GLL wanted to personally congratulate the team which GLL has been supporting since August 2012, not only for their trophy success but for raising interest in basketball and making community links for the sport at grassroots level.

The club run a number of school programmes and regularly hold open coaching clinics for the community.

Lyn Garner, Chief Executive of the London Legacy Development Corporation, said: “The Copper Box Arena is now firmly established as the capital’s home for both basketball and netball with the country’s best teams regularly playing here.

“Many congratulations to London Lions on reaching their second final of the season, a fantastic achievement, and we wish them the best of luck.”

Peter Bundey, Deputy Managing Director of GLL said: “We’ve closely watched London Lions on their journey to success culminating in their winning season at the Copper Box Arena.

“We are proud to run the ex-Olympic venue in legacy mode and are committed to helping extend the reach and positive influence of sports in the East London area and beyond.”

London Pulse is the Netball Superleague’s newest franchise and London’s first and only netball club.

Their aim is to inspire girls to get involved in the sport and they have been successful in creating both U19 and U17 teams. London Pulse are building a large network of netball development across the region from community initiatives.

There has been a huge increase in the popularity of the sport.

Last year the Copper Box Arena saw attendance at matches grow, with over 25,000 spectators and thousands of players over the course of the year visiting the venue to watch or take part in the sport.

Peter Bundey, Deputy Managing Director of GLL said:“Part of our legacy commitment to the two Olympic Park venues we run was to increase sports participation at community grassroots level and we are confident that having London netball’s only club in our premier facilities, will help raise the profile of the game and get more women and girls to try it.”

The Copper Box Arena has established itself as home of netball in London, from becoming the training ground to London Pulse to hosting major international matches.

In the last year the world class venue has hosted a number of netball events at all levels, including the Vitality Netball Superleague, British Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship, Red Ball Switch Up and London Pulse matches.

As a venue at the heart of the community, Copper Box Arena aims to promote sport and demonstrate its commitment to the Olympic legacy being fulfilled several years since the London 2012 Games.

The partnership with London Lions and London Pulse Netball and their continued success is an integral part of this of this plan.