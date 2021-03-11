London Lions cruise into BBL Trophy final

Published: 7:59 AM March 11, 2021

London Lions produced two dominant performances in both BBL Trophy semi-final legs against Glasgow to ease into the final.

Winning the first leg by 24 points put the Lions in a more than comfortable position heading into the second leg in Glasgow, where they eventually went on to win 108-89 on Wednesday night.

Having such a significant lead gave the Lions some leeway going into their second leg in Scotland and they did not let up.

It was all about the bench, which had their fair share of playing time in this game, given the Lions an advantage and they did not disappoint.

Coach Vince Macauley really showcased how deep the talent runs in his Lions squad, giving all of his players valuable minutes, with the energetic Kevin Ware the main recipient of the bench depth being utilised.

Ware led the London offence, proving unstoppable from deep and hitting all of his six shots from behind the arc which led to him finishing with 22 points.

That was only second in total scoring in the Lions team to starter Dirk Williams, who tallied 26 points by shooting efficiently and shot over 50 per cent from the field.

Coupling this effective offensive performance alongside a great first step in a commanding aggregate score, the Rocks had an almost insurmountable task ahead of them before the tip off in the second leg.

Lions should be confident going into the BBL Trophy final, where they will face Plymouth Raiders or Surrey Scorchers, after a semi-final performance that will stand them in good stead as they look to make up for their BBL Cup final loss earlier this season to Newcastle.

Fans will have to wait until Sunday March 14 to see who the Lions will face in the final but attention now turns to their next BBL Championship fixture against a tough Manchester Giants side at home this Friday.