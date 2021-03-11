News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > Sport

London Lions cruise into BBL Trophy final

Logo Icon

Jack Prestidge

Published: 7:59 AM March 11, 2021   
London Lions Kevin Ware Jr defending against Glasgow Rocks

London Lions Kevin Ware Jr defending against Glasgow Rocks - Credit: Graham Hodges

London Lions produced two dominant performances in both BBL Trophy semi-final legs against Glasgow to ease into the final.

Winning the first leg by 24 points put the Lions in a more than comfortable position heading into the second leg in Glasgow, where they eventually went on to win 108-89 on Wednesday night.

Having such a significant lead gave the Lions some leeway going into their second leg in Scotland and they did not let up.

It was all about the bench, which had their fair share of playing time in this game, given the Lions an advantage and they did not disappoint.

Coach Vince Macauley really showcased how deep the talent runs in his Lions squad, giving all of his players valuable minutes, with the energetic Kevin Ware the main recipient of the bench depth being utilised.

You may also want to watch:

Ware led the London offence, proving unstoppable from deep and hitting all of his six shots from behind the arc which led to him finishing with 22 points.

That was only second in total scoring in the Lions team to starter Dirk Williams, who tallied 26 points by shooting efficiently and shot over 50 per cent from the field.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man critical after stabbing in Plaistow
  2. 2 Drama filmed in Custom House takes on gang culture myths
  3. 3 Takeover of surgeries by US insurance giant raises alarm among NHS campaigners
  1. 4 Stratford mates set up food fund for vulnerable families
  2. 5 Call for tougher action after Covid-19 rule breakers cause misery in Plaistow
  3. 6 Nightclub stab victim's mum pleads for justice one year on from murder
  4. 7 Jailed: Drug dealer who crashed into cab leaving passengers critically injured
  5. 8 Detectives release images after robbery in East Ham
  6. 9 Firefighters tackle Stratford shop fire
  7. 10 West Ham United continue support for Hornchurch in FA Trophy bid

Coupling this effective offensive performance alongside a great first step in a commanding aggregate score, the Rocks had an almost insurmountable task ahead of them before the tip off in the second leg.

Lions should be confident going into the BBL Trophy final, where they will face Plymouth Raiders or Surrey Scorchers, after a semi-final performance that will stand them in good stead as they look to make up for their BBL Cup final loss earlier this season to Newcastle.

Fans will have to wait until Sunday March 14 to see who the Lions will face in the final but attention now turns to their next BBL Championship fixture against a tough Manchester Giants side at home this Friday.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

East Ham Town Hall

Housing

'Severe maladministration' by Newham Council in housing complaint handling

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A police custody image of 36-year-old Luis Jordan, of Church Road, Manor Park.

Knife Crime

Jailed: Manor Park man guilty of drug offences, but not machete murder

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Bill Gardner in the seventies.

West Ham United

World Book Day: Notorious football fan 'Mr West Ham' sets record straight

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters outside a disused church and community centre in Woodgrange Road, Forest Gate

London Fire Brigade

Man in hospital after fire at disused Forest Gate church

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus