London Lions chalk up two wins in two days with victory over Glasgow

Published: 9:12 AM January 10, 2021

London Lions were able to take care of business against two teams at opposite ends of the BBL Championship in two days, beating Newcastle on Friday night and then Glasgow Rocks on Saturday afternoon by 91-74.

There were very few signs of fatigue shown by the Lions side, with Deandre Liggins’ energetic start to proceedings, rushing to the basket for a quick three-point play in the first ten seconds of the game.

Chris Tawiah carried forward the momentum from his career high points performance from the day before, starting off his game with a thunderous dunk to set the tone.

Glasgow were trying to beat the Lions at their own game with explosive, fast paced play on the offensive end, however London were able to counteract this with plenty of fast break points of their own.

Coupling this quickfire offensive game plan with smothering the Rocks with plenty of full court pressing and double teams on the defensive end, forced Glasgow into turning the ball over via multiple shot clock violations in the first quarter.

Glasgow’s game plan started to adjust, feeding their big men in the paint, which afforded Ronald Delph and Julius Van Sauers a few easy looks at the basket midway through the game.

The second half was played at a much slower pace, more fouls being committed by either side which disrupted the overall flow of the game.

This still didn’t seem to bother the Lions team by pulling out a very professional victory against a resilient Glasgow side, 91-74.

The Lions next game is a tough away match in a single elimination format for the BBL Cup Semi Final against Manchester Giants on January 12th, having beaten them only recently in the league, 92-88.

