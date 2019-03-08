London Lions suffer defeat away to Glasgow Rocks

London Lions Brandon Peel in action against Glasgow Rocks (Pic: Graham Hodges) Archant

BBL Championship: Radisson RED Glasgow Rocks 76 London Lions 66

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

London Lions Justin Robinson in action against Glasgow Rocks (Pic: Graham Hodges) London Lions Justin Robinson in action against Glasgow Rocks (Pic: Graham Hodges)

London Lions lost on the road to Radisson RED Glasgow Rocks in a bad tempered match that saw League MVP Justin Robinson dismissed from the game.

In a repeat of January’s Cup Final, the Rocks came out on top and move into the Play-Off spots with their 11-11 record, while the Lions suffer their third league defeat.

The Lions took to the floor without Jordan Spencer who was back in London with an ankle injury whilst Brandon Peel, suffering from food poisoning started but was limited to just 16 minutes of action.

The Rocks were slow out of the blocks but so were the visitors and in a low scoring first quarter it was the Lions who edged forward 12-18.

The second quarter saw foul trouble mount for the visitors, Kervin Bristol picking up three and Flo Larkai two.

It allowed the Rocks to make a run but Lions responded through Robinson and Joe Ikhinmwin to sneak back in front 33-35 at the half.

However, the Lions were dealt a blow just as they were asserting themselves when Robinson was ejected midway through the third, being manhandled all game, he complained at an elbow to the face and the referee assessed him a technical, coupled with an unsportsmanlike in the first quarter, it meant he had to leave the Arena.

Glasgow took full advantage in the fourth with a 12-0 start. Despite efforts from Andre Lockhart and Joe ikhinmwin, it was to no avail as Kieron Zachary saw the Rocks home for the win 76-66.

Key stat – Glasgow’s bench stepped up with 45 points, while the Lions were held to 33% shooting as the home side clamped down on defence after overcoming their own shooting struggles early on.

Game hero(es) – Ndiaye led the Rocks with 19 points and hit back-to-back triples to spark the pivotal run at the start of the fourth with Achara also key off the bench with 16 points and six boards having announced his retirement at the end of the season.

Lions scorers: Robinson 17, Lockhart 11, Tabb 9, Ikhinmwin 9, Peel 8, Bristol 6, Larkai 4, Guede 2, Okoro 0, Roberts 0, Ekperuoh 0.

Rocks scorers: Ndiaye 19, Achara 16, Fraser 10