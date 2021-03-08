London Lions have one foot in BBL Trophy final after first leg victory

Published: 10:00 AM March 8, 2021

London Lions are in a great position to get to the final of the BBL Trophy after a solid 90-66 first leg win in their semi-final match against the Glasgow Rocks.

The Lions had their last BBL Championship game - against Bristol Flyers - postponed due to the health and safety protocol of the league. That gave them a couple of extra days to prepare.

London Lions Dirk Wlliams shoots against Glasgow Rocks - Credit: Graham Hodges

The Rocks, on the other hand, had played their most recent BBL Championship game the night before, so it was a quick turnaround for the only Scottish outfit in the BBL.

Justin Robinson and Deandre Liggins proved to be vital in this blowout win for coach Macauley’s team.

If in doubt, Liggins was the man to keep the Rocks at bay by putting a stop to any sniff of a comeback that Glasgow thought they had throughout the game. Whatever Glasgow hit at one end, Liggins would answer in the next Lions possession and finished the game with 28 points.

Robinson had another complete game, which is what we have come to expect from him this season.

He had his head on a swivel for the entire game, always looking for open teammates but could create for himself comfortably as a solid plan B.

London Lions Dirk Williams in BBL Trophy action against Glasgow Rocks - Credit: Graham Hodges

He managed to rack up 11 points and 4 assists after only playing just under 20 minutes.

The Lions will enter the return leg of this semi-final with a healthy advantage and will look to finish the tie off as early as possible.

If they do win, they will have to wait another week to see who they could be facing in the final as the Surrey Scorchers and Plymouth Raiders don’t start their semi-final fixtures until Friday, March 12.