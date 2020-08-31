Search

London Lions edge closer to BBL and Champions League action

PUBLISHED: 11:00 31 August 2020

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)

Archant

London Lions are edging closer to competitive action with the Champions League final four qualifications confirmed and the British Basketball League (BBL) announcing it’s plans to start.

BBL clubs will get back to action as they start the opening rounds of the BBL Cup competition on Friday, October 2 with the hopes of reaching the Cup Final in January 2021.

This season sees a change to the format of the opening rounds with teams being sorted into three groups rather than two, with the teams who finish bottom in each group being eliminated.

The League games tip off on Friday, November 13 as all eleven teams battle for the honour of finishing top of the table.

Last season saw a close contest for top spot before play was brought to an end due to the impact of coronavirus as Glasgow Rocks, London Lions, Worcester Wolves and Leicester Riders all jostled in the top four.

With clubs already announcing a wealth of considerable talent to their rosters, the 2020/21 season promises to be even more fast-paced and action packed than ever before with some great competition in store.

Andy Webb, Chief Operating Officer of BBL, said: “Planning for the new season has been something we’ve really looked forward to after the disappointment of the early end to last season.

“Seeing the talent that the clubs have been announcing only makes us keener to get going because there’s going to be some incredible games to come.”

But first the Lions will travel to Bulgaria in a Final Four Tournament for their first taste of Basketball Champions League action.

Following the latest developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Basketball Champions League Board has approved a change of format for the 2020-21 Qualification Rounds.

Four (4) tournaments will take place, each consisting of two (2) semi-final games and of one (1) final game, where the semi-finals will be played as the BCL Qualification Round 1 and the final as the BCL Qualification Round 2.

Lions will play on Wednesday, September 23 and then potentially Friday, September 25.

