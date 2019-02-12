Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

BBL Trophy: London Lions 100 Manchester 105 (201-179 agg)

PUBLISHED: 15:30 16 February 2019

London Lions Justin Robinson in action against Manchester (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions Justin Robinson in action against Manchester (pic Graham Hodges)

Archant

London Lions secured their place in the final of the BBL Trophy with a comfortable aggregate victory.

London Lions Joe Ikhinmwin in action against Manchester (pic Graham Hodges)London Lions Joe Ikhinmwin in action against Manchester (pic Graham Hodges)

Despite a second-leg defeat at the Copper Box Arena, the Lions did the damage in the semi-final tie with a 101-74 road win and remain on course to add to their BBL Cup title.

The return meeting started fast, with both sides scoring freely as the opening quarter ended level at 20-20.

The second quarter saw Manchester’s Willie Clayton pick up fouls and eventually find himself out of the game by half-time, on the back of a technical foul against him.

But the Giants led by as many as five points, before Paul Guede and Justin Robinson inspired Lions to rally for a 52-51 advantage at the midway point.

The home side had all 12 of their players in the game, with Jonathan James wowing the crowd with some dunks and drives.

Even 17-year-old Aaron Badibo got a taste of BBL action, while captain Joe Ikhinmwin hit a three-pointer in the last minute before a similar long-range effort from the Giants put them up by five.

After a missed attempt, the Lions let he game play out to secure their 22-point aggregate victory and move on to the final in Glasgow on March 10.

Manchester’s shooting proved efficient on the night, with 55 per cent from the floor and 11 from 22 at three-point range.

Butler (24), Bankevics (23) and Granic (20) combined for 67 of their points, while Ladarius Tabb led the way for Lions with 22.

Brandon Peel shot 75 per cent from the field on his way to 19 points, with Andre Lockhart nailing four of five triples in his 16-point haul.

Lions: Tabb 22, Peel 19, Lockhart 16, Okoro 10, Robinson 8, Guede 8, James 7, Larkai 5, Ikhinmwin 3, Bristol 2, Roberts 0, Badibo 0.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jailed: Thug who attacked woman in violent cashpoint mugging

Dwayer Jude has been jailed for two years and nine months. Pic: Met Police

Two men stabbed in separate incidents in Maryland

One of the stabbings took place in Waddington Street. Picture: Google Maps

Six men wanted in connection with fight between West Ham and Leicester City fans

Police would like to speak to these six men. Pic: Leicestershire Police

New school deal allows developers to buy acre of land from Newham Council for £2

Artist's impression of the Royal Wharf development. Picture: Jack Hobhouse

Met asked to increase security at the inquest of young father who died after being restrained by police

Edson Da Costa. Picture: submitted by family

Most Read

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mystery phenomenon affects cars in Norfolk town

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatal crash reignites concerns over one road access to housing estate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Missing Lowestoft teenage girl last seen on Valentine’s Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I genuinely love Pleasurewood Hills’: New boss buoyant about theme park’s future

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

BBL Trophy: London Lions 100 Manchester 105 (201-179 agg)

London Lions Justin Robinson in action against Manchester (pic Graham Hodges)

WBBL Trophy: BA London Lions 92 Essex Rebels 66

London Lions WBBL squad face the camera (pic Graham Hodges)

Hockey: Double defeat for GB in Australia

Great Britain's men huddle before play (pic GB Hockey)

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Maidenhead United

Jay Simpson in action for Leyton Orient during the 2016/17 season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

“Everyone was together”: remembering boxing at East Ham Working Mens Club

David Launder. Photo by Ellie Hoskins.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists