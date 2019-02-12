Search

London Lions ladies fall short to Durham

PUBLISHED: 14:00 26 February 2019

London Lions ladies in action against Durham Palatinates (Pic: Graham Hodges)

London Lions ladies in action against Durham Palatinates (Pic: Graham Hodges)

London Lions Ladies suffered a narrow 64-60 defeat against Durham Palatinates on Sunday evening.

Palatinates had played on Saturday and went through to their first WBBL Trophy final.

Lions outscored their opponents in the first three quarters, but came up short, losing overall after a hard-fought battle.

Lavinia Da Silva led the Lions scoring, ending on a game high 20 points together with 10 rebounds in her double double.

She also secured three steals.

Other notable Lions scorers were Kristie Velasquez and Ejay Ofomata on 11 each.

Next game is away against Sheffield Hatters on Saturday, followed on Sunday by Newcastle Eagles at the Copper Box. Game tips at 1pm and is followed by the men playing Manchester Giants at 4pm.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

