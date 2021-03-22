London Lions dominate Nottingham Wildcats in WBBL Trophy final

Published: 11:00 AM March 22, 2021

London Lions ladies produced a dominant performance to win 96-64 against Nottingham Wildcats in the highest scoring in WBBL Trophy Final history.

The Lions really came out on the front foot, starting with a 7-0 run, followed by Kennedy Leonard going three for three within the first quarter.

The score at the end of the opening period was 28-13 in the Lions favour, which already seemed to boost London’s performance in the second quarter and demoralise Nottingham’s.

The start of the Wildcats' woes however was a serious injury to one of their star players in Jasmine Joyner, which required her to be helped off the court just over a minute into the final.

The Wildcats wanted to avenge Joyner's injury, which was evident in the way they came out and started playing aggressively in the second quarter, grabbing offensive rebounds.

But they were unable to convert these into meaningful points, only finishing the first half with two second chance points compared to London’s 10.

Finishing the first half with a lead of 30 points, it was all but done and dusted for the Lions, as all they had to do was keep their cool in the second half which they did.

The key players were still being given a lot of minutes by coach Mark Clark to put any ideas of a miraculous comeback to bed, with only Paige Robinson from the starting five playing less than 20 minutes.

There was no reason for Clark to make any major line-up changes, with Leonard and Cassie Breen shooting so efficiently, finishing with 21 points and 25 points respectively.

Leonard also had the game high in assists with nine, two more than teammate Chantel Charles.

And the result was rarely in doubt as the Lions proved more than worthy winners in the WBBL Trophy Final.