London Lions crowned BBL Trophy champions after tense win over Plymouth

Published: 9:30 AM March 22, 2021

London Lions edged to a narrow 88-82 victory against Plymouth Raiders in a cagey BBL Trophy Final at Worcester.

The final was always going to be an interesting match-up, with the Raiders having the best perimeter defence in the BBL and Lions boasting the most impressive shooting numbers from behind the arc in the BBL.

It was a more measured start on the offensive end for the Lions, which was a surprise change to their run-and-gun type of playing, however it served them well for the start of the game as they still managed to score 28 points to Plymouth's 17.

Shaky starts to the following quarters were a running theme unfortunately, with Plymouth really taking the game to London and knocking their confidence in the process.

But coach Vince Macauley was never too cautious in calling a timeout and reorganising the squad as he saw fit.

The main issue for the Lions to fix was dealing with the dangerous Ricky McGill, who played almost every second of the final, finishing with an impressive game high 31 points.

McGill seemed to tally up most of these when the Raiders really needed them, while for the Lions it was the typically offensively dangerous duo of Dirk Williams and Deandre Liggins.

Liggins also deservedly won the MVP award to top off his stellar performance of 19 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, as Williams led the team with 20 points while shooting an impressive 75 per cent from behind the arc.

The supporting cast also delivered when needed as they have done throughout this tournament.

Josh Ward-Hibbert was able to ice the game with a defensive rebound followed by two clutch free throws to cap a perfect Sunday for Lions as both the BBL and WBBL silverware ended up in their hands, as the women beat Nottingham Wildcats.