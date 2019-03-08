Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

London Lions crowned BBL champions after huge wins over Newcastle and Leicester

PUBLISHED: 09:00 01 May 2019

London Lions celebrate winning the BBL (Pic: London Lions)

London Lions celebrate winning the BBL (Pic: London Lions)

Archant

London Lions clinched the BBL Championship title for the first time after beating Esh Group Eagles Newcastle on the road on Friday night.

East London RFC vs Romford & Gidea Park RFC, Essex RFU Intermediate Cup Final Rugby Union at Howard Way on 27th April 2019East London RFC vs Romford & Gidea Park RFC, Essex RFU Intermediate Cup Final Rugby Union at Howard Way on 27th April 2019

Coach Vince Macaulay's side moved to 26-6 to wrap up the league triumph with a game to spare, while the Eagles close out their regular season at 21-12.

The Lions then also sealed a comfortable 89-69 win at home against Leicester Riders to celebrate their achievements in front of their own fans at the Copper Box Arena on Sunday.

The game in Newcastle started off tight as both teams probed before the home side edged into a lead.

Good scoring from Justin Robinson spurred the Lions on but an Eddie Matthews three at the buzzer put the Eagles 20-19 ahead after 10 minutes.

In the second quarter the Lions began to take control, as young Jonathan James came off the bench with a spark to hit a pair of three-pointers, on a Jordan Spencer steal he then finished the lay up.

Eagles called a timeout to regroup, but a strong finish to the half put Lions up by 10 going to the half-time break.

You may also want to watch:

The Lions doubled their advantage midway through the third, as Paul Guede hit from deep and with Kervin Bristol dominant on the glass at both ends, they powered towards the title in clinical fashion.

In the fourth quarter, the execution was good for the visitors, as Robinson led his side with seven threes and every Lion got on court.

Having also won the BBL Cup earlier in the season, head coach Macaulay said: “I feel honoured to have led London basketball back to the top of the tree.

“My coaching team, my club staff, my team have all been brilliant but what's awesome is our hardcore fans who have backed us up and down the country, this is for you.

“A huge thank you to our partners GLL, who have supported us every step of the way on our journey in London.

“We wouldn't be here now without you.”

London Lions will now turn their attentions to the play-offs quarter finals.

They head away to Plymouth Raiders on Sunday, before hosting their opponents at the Cooper Box Arena on Bank Holiday Monday.

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after two people found dead in Custom House

Police at the scene in Vandome Close, Custom House. Picture: Jon King

Newham’s 25 bus route most ‘soiled’ with blood, urine, vomit and broken glass

A number 25 bus passes by the Bow Flyover.

Custom House deaths: Family of missing mother Mary Jane Mustafa await news

Missing: Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Family handout

Man, 57, hospitalised after Canning Town stabbing

Cambus Road in Canning Town. Picture: Google.

Custom House deaths: Police confirm bodies found in freezer

Police at the scene in Vandome Close, Custom House. Picture: Jon King

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after two people found dead in Custom House

Police at the scene in Vandome Close, Custom House. Picture: Jon King

Newham’s 25 bus route most ‘soiled’ with blood, urine, vomit and broken glass

A number 25 bus passes by the Bow Flyover.

Custom House deaths: Family of missing mother Mary Jane Mustafa await news

Missing: Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Family handout

Man, 57, hospitalised after Canning Town stabbing

Cambus Road in Canning Town. Picture: Google.

Custom House deaths: Police confirm bodies found in freezer

Police at the scene in Vandome Close, Custom House. Picture: Jon King

Latest from the Newham Recorder

London Lions crowned BBL champions after huge wins over Newcastle and Leicester

London Lions celebrate winning the BBL (Pic: London Lions)

Custom House deaths: Man, 50, released under investigation as detectives continue questioning a second male

Police at a in Vandome Close. Picture: Tom Pilgrim/PA Wire

Cricket: Essex sunk by Beer

Will Beer in batting action for Sussex during Essex Eagles vs Sussex Sharks, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th April 2019

O’s left-back describes overwhelming and great feeling at full time whistle

Leyton Orient players celebrate with the National League title on the pitch at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Promotion in two years is a miracle says Ling, who hails enthusiastic Nigel and Kent

Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy with his Leyton Orient team-mates and staff at the club (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists