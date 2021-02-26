News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
London Lions head coach on government funding boost

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:30 AM February 26, 2021   
London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges) - Credit: Archant

The British Basketball League (BBL) and the WBBL are to receive significant funding from the Government’s £300 million Sport Winter Survival Package, in a second round of support focused on helping major spectator sports severely impacted by the ongoing pandemic and restrictions in place.  

It’s a major boost to the London Lions who have been playing behind-closed-doors since returning to action in Covid-19 pandemic. 

London Lions head coach Vince Macaulay said:  “This is welcome news to the entire basketball community here in the UK. Basketball has proven to play an important role in the lives of many, with clubs being right at the heart of communities across the country, many suffering hardship.  

“This funding package with provide the sport with the support it needs to survive and grow post-pandemic in order to remain a platform for inclusion, diversity and opportunity. 

“It’s great to see the Government recognising that the impact of basketball goes well beyond the court and this will ensue that the game is still able to be played at the highest level, with the teams and the players continuing to inspire the younger generations of aspiring athletes.” 

