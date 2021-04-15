London Lions beat Cheshire Phoenix in Championship tie breaker

Published: 8:04 AM April 15, 2021

London Lions showed off their versatility heading into the back end of the regular season with an assured victory over Cheshire Phoenix, 87-61.

The start of the game was too much of a good thing for the Lions, where they couldn’t miss anything from behind the three-point line, hitting their first four.

When they did eventually miss, Chris Tawiah grabbed the offensive board to kick it back out to Deandre Liggins, who made sure to not make the same mistake twice.

The most impactful player for the Lions came off the bench tonight in Kingsley Okoroh and gave himself a night to remember.

When Cheshire started to fixate on scoring in the paint with their big man Jimbo Lull, he soon met his match for the evening with Okoroh.

He really stemmed the offense for the Phoenix and ended the night with a game high 3 blocks.

He also went perfect from the field and the free throw line, ending with 8 points too.

It was also the first game back in the starting five for point guard Justin Robinson in a few weeks and looked like he didn’t miss a beat, being the beating heart of the offense with everything that was going forward going through him, which gave him 7 assists at the end of the game.

The Lions still have two games in hand on the Championship leaders, Leicester Riders who have already secured their place in this season’s playoffs.

The Lions move one step closer to booking an early spot in the playoffs after this win and will soon be able to turn their attention to that. Before that though they have a busy schedule, with 6 games coming in just over two weeks and their next game is at home to the Surrey Scorchers, this Friday night.