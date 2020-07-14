London Lions bring back captain Ikhinmwin for eighth season

London Lions captain, Joe Ikhinmwin makes it eight straight seasons after the club confirms his return once more for the 2020-21 season.

Ikhinmwin has been a fan favourite since joining the Lions in 2013 and has been an ever present at the Copper Box Arena. The Captain has delivered a two Playoff Finals, a BBL Cup and the Club’s first ever League Championship in 2019.

An improved three-point percentage to 42% and 15 minutes a game saw the Lions stalwart play a stellar role in blending the many offensive and defensive talents the team had this past season.

Playing in several roles he excelled in coming on and creating a change in energy.

Captain Ikhinmwin said:“It’s a great feeling to be part of this new era the Lions are going into, I’m grateful to the club & fans for continuing to support my dream, many sacrifices have been made to get us here and they were all worth it.”

Lion’s Head Coach, Vince Macaulay commented on the London-born forward: “I think Joe has created a special BBL career, he brings special qualities on and off the floor, he understands what it means to play in London as a Londoner, walking the walk every time. “Joe works hard with his team mates to drive that ethos, on the floor he will do whatever is necessary in any position to help us win, most importantly the fans know he gives all to the cause.”

Ikhinmwin spent four years at South Carolina State University where he averaged six points and three boards in his final two years before graduating in 2012.

A season with the Newcastle Eagles in 2012, then saw him sign for his hometown club. Joe was delighted to not only be back but to help get the club to silverware.

“It’s a great honour to be returning to the Lions for my eighth season with the club. We did well last season despite setbacks along the way, but we fell one short on our aims, this year we will do whatever it takes to get over the line and I can’t wait to get started.”

Ikhinmwin has a media presence and helps in raising awareness and promoting basketball to the next generation of athletes .

Fans will get to see the team for the first time on September, 15, opponents, yet to be decided as the Basketball Champions League draw takes place this Wednesday at 10am.