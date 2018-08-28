London Lions continue their prolific form as they bag a home victory against Bristol

London Lions continue to look very strong at the top of the BBL Championship after they opened 2019 with victory over Bristol Flyers.

Vince Macaulay’s side saw their advantage increase as they moved to 13-3, with the Flyers now at 7-4 as they dropped below the Leicester Riders in the table.

The home side flew out of the blocks and all five starters scored as they stormed to a 13-2 lead after five minutes, Daniel Edozie’s lay-up the only Bristol score.

As the visitors worked their way back in, three successive threes from the Lions through Ladarius Tabb, Justin Robinson and Paul Guede made it 22-12 with just under two minutes left of the first quarter.

Jalan McCloud’s buzzer beater made the score 26-18 at the end of the first quarter, but high energy from the Lions’ bench through Jerelle Okoro and Andre Lockhart kept things moving.

Brandon Peel dunked to make it 31-22, before an 8-2 Flyers run – in which Okoro was the only Lions scorer with a pair of free throws – suddenly saw the scoreboard at 32-30 with four minutes left to half time.

Thomas got Flyers on terms at 32-32, before Kervin Bristol slammed home off a Jordan Spencer assist.

But with 35 seconds left, McCloud tied at 39-39 before the Lions lost the ball and the same player beat the buzzer with a three-point shot and surprisingly it was the Flyers who went in at the half-time break up 42-39.

It turned out that the Lions bench had been charged a technical foul right at the end, so Bristol started the third quarter at the free throw line, with Justin Gray making the attempt to give his side a four-point advantage overall.

But an 8-0 Lions start with dunks and threes served notice and it took two minutes before the visitors responded.

Another 8-2 run ended the contest, as Bristol would score a total of 10 points in the session.

The third period ended with the home side up 63-52 and, although Bristol tried to fight back, the Lions kept them at arm’s length.

Dunks from Bristol and Tabb excited the crowd and when Robinson put Edozie on skates to splash the three it was all over.

Next up for Lions is a trip to Worcester on January 18.