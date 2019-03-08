London Lions facing tough tests with Flyers and Eagles as they look to keep soaring

London Lions Justin Robinson on the ball against Surrey Scorchers (Pic: Graham Hodges) Archant

London Lions face a hectic weekend as they look to continue extending their lead at the top of the British Basketball League standings.

Head coach Vince Macaulay and his side will travel away to face Bristol Flyers on Friday evening before returning home to the Copper Box Arena on Sunday to play Newcastle Eagles.

They currently sit four points clear at the top with two games in hand on second-place Eagles as they head into the two clashes.

Last weekend the Lions sealed a 96-83 victory away to Surrey Scorchers to help in their bid to win the title.

The BBL Cup winners made a fast start on Friday night with 31 points in the opening 10 minutes and built a double-digit advantage at 31-21.

Surrey closed the gap in the second quarter but a strong finish to the half from the visitors with Kervin Bristol and Justin Robinson scoring freely saw them lead 55-47 at the half.

Despite their hosts shooting a whopping 30 free throws, Lions stayed focused and in the second half Andre Lockhart found the basket at will as he netted from all spots on the floor.

Ladarius Tabb was back to his effervescent self, dunking his way to 19 points and 13 boards.

It was a similar situation in the fourth quarter with the Scorchers getting to within five before Lions pulled clear for the win as they extended their advantage taking the game 96-83.

Robinson posted 19 points and handed out 10 assists to go with Tabb’s double-double, while Lockhart stepped up in the continued absence of Jordan Spencer with 18 points.

Meanwhile, Bristol had 11 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks with Paul Guede also in double figures off the bench.

The Lions have eight league fixtures left to hang on to their lead at the top of the table.

The east London club will be determined to add to their cup winners medals with a league title and by winning the play-offs.

But there is still a long way to go for Vince Macaulay’s men to achieve that as they have to face title rivals Newecastle twice as well as third-placed Leicester Riders in their remaining BBL fixtures.

Latest standings: London Lions 21-4; Newcastle Eagles 19-8; Leicester Riders 18-8; Glasgow Rocks 14-11; London CIty ROyals 14-11; Sheffield Sharks 14-13; Cheshire Phoenix 13-14; Manchester Giants 12-15; Plymouth Raiders 12-15; Bristol Flyers 11-14; Surrey Scorchers 5-22; Worcester Wolves 4-22.