London Lions make it eight wins in a row against Bristol Flyers

Published: 11:09 AM January 16, 2021

London Lions were able to make it 8 from 8 in all competitions with a convincing victory away from home against Bristol Flyers, 98-70.

The Lions stormed out to an early advantage, having a double-digit lead within the first five minutes.

Dirk Williams and Orlando Parker were influential for the Lions offense in the first quarter, leading the game in points scored after the first ten minutes however it was Deandre Liggins that led the entire game in scoring with 18 points, shooting 54 percent from the floor and adding seven rebounds and seven assists too.

This first quarter set the tone for the rest of the game and the Lions did lift their foot off the gas afterwards, building on their lead after each and every quarter.

The Bristol Flyers added Justin Baker a few days ago and promptly made his debut against the Lions, immediately showing his veteran leadership on the court, tallying up 11 points in less than twenty minutes, being the third highest scoring player on his new team.

The previous matchups between these two were very much in the Lions favour, winning four of the last five in all competitions.

The table was more flattering to Bristol as they are still sitting comfortably in the middle whereas the Lions were able to maintain their four-point lead at the top.

The biggest game of the season for London Lions so far is their next game on January, 24 where they play Newcastle Eagles in the BBL Cup Final and try and secure their 4th BBL Cup win.