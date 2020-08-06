Search

London Lions re-sign point guard Jules Dang-Akodo

PUBLISHED: 11:00 06 August 2020

London Lions have re-signed Jules Dang-Akodo (Pic: Graham Hodges)

London Lions have re-signed Jules Dang-Akodo (Pic: Graham Hodges)

The London Lions have re-signed Great Britain point guard, Jules Dang-Akodo after one of his most promising season’s to date.

The six foot three inch guard was a stalwart last season, starting 13 of the 14 League games played. Averaging 7 points and 3 boards per game, Jules set the tone for the Lions’ pace of play.

A member of GB’s 2017 Eurobasket squad the young Brit, who just turned 24 this summer, has also played at under-18 and under-20 for GB. Lightning quick and a great defender, he enters his second season with the Lions, bringing added consistency.

Lions boss Vince Macaulay said: “I really enjoyed coaching Jules, he is eager to learn and gives great effort all the time, I believe he has enjoyed being next to Justin Robinson and I’ll be challenging him to become as good as the League MVP in his decision making and knowledge of the floor.”

Dang-Akodo added: “I’m happy and grateful to be back with the Lions again. It is going to be an exciting season and I for one am really looking forward to it.”

Fans will get to see the team for the first time on September, 15, when Basketball Champions League opponents, Neptunas Klaipeda will be the visitors

