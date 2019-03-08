Search

London Lions bring back captain Ikhinmwin for seventh season

PUBLISHED: 16:30 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:30 03 September 2019

Joe Ikhinmwin talks to his London Lions teammates (pic Graham Hodges)

Joe Ikhinmwin talks to his London Lions teammates (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions captain, Joe Ikhinmwin, makes it seven straight seasons after the club confirmed he will return for the 2019-20 season.

Joe Ikhinmwin attacks for London Lions at Leicester (pic Graham Hodges)Joe Ikhinmwin attacks for London Lions at Leicester (pic Graham Hodges)

Fan favourite Ikhinmwin joined the Lions in 2013 and has been ever present since and will line up once again at the Copper Box Arena.

This past season the London native was hampered early on with a knee injury but returned in time to help the team win the BBL Cup and the Championship.

Lion's head coach, Vince Macaulay, said: "I think when you want to build on pillars and foundations you need people like Joe in the fold, not just to lead but to understand the desired culture.

"He gives all out effort on the floor but is such a glue for the team on the floor and off when it comes to settling in and letting newcomers understand what we are trying to build here."

Ikhinmwin spent four years at South Carolina State University where he averaged six points and three boards in his final two years before graduating in 2012.

A season with the Newcastle Eagles in 2012 then saw him sign for his home town club and he was delighted to not only be back but more so to defend the title.

"It's an honour to be in this position beginning my seventh season with the Lions.

"To have the opportunity to continue to represent my home town club with the support from the organisation and supporters is something I'm grateful for and words cannot express what it means to me.

"Every year we strive to achieve more than the last and that will never change as long as I am captain."

Ikhinmwin joins League MVP Justin Robinson, Jordan Whelan, Dii'jon Allen-Jordan, Brandon Peel and Jorge Romero on the squad, with more player announcements expected this week.

Fans will get to see the team for the first time on September, 6 and 9.

Cal State Poly are the visitors to the Copper Box whilst Euro-team, Bakken Bears, Danish Champions, will be next up on the 9th.

Tickets available at https://www.thelondonlions.com/sports-dock-games/.

