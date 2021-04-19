London Lions come from behind to extend winning run

Published: 11:08 AM April 19, 2021

London Lions carried on their impressive form in the BBL Championship after coming from behind to beat the Bristol Flyers.

Sunday afternoon's match was a game of two halves, with the Flyers dominating most of the first half before the Lions came out with a new lease of life in the second and controlled the game from the start of the third quarter onwards.

The 85-74 win was the Lions' eighth successive victory and they sit second in the table.

Lions forward Dirk Williams finished with a game high 19 points, though this relatively low tally for him showed that the victory was a team effort.

The visitors scored the first five points of the match and although Justin Robinson's triple brought the game level, Flyers scored the next seven points and eventually led 19-16 at the first break.

Fahro Alihodzic hit five straight points to give the Lions a good start to the second period, with the hosts taking a 40-39 half-time lead.

The Lions never trailed again as lay-ups from Williams, Orlando Parker and Robinson saw them open the third quarter strongly and three-pointers from Parker and Williams saw them go into the final break with a 66-55 lead.

The lead was stretched to 14 points midway through the final quarter and, although Flyers made it a six point game with 40 seconds remaining, a Williams lay-up followed by a three wrapped up the win.

Alihodzic scored freely in the paint, shooting six of seven from the field.

Parker managed to score 15 in the starting five too, playing aggressively and driving to the basket.

The Flyers' Eric Lockett and Marcus Delpeche both scored 18 points, with Lockett achieving eight rebounds and six assists, while Delpeche grabbed seven rebounds.

The Lions' next game sees them take on table-toppers Leicester Riders, in a game which could decide who will finish on top of the championship at the end of the season. They play at the Copper Box on Wednesday night.