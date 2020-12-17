London Lions into BBL Cup semis with overtime win
The London Lions maintained their cool to earn an overtime victory over Plymouth Raiders in the BBL Cup quarter-final.
The 85-80 win last night saw Lions captain Justin Robinson turn in a solid all-round performance with 14 points, six assists and two rebounds.
The visitors started the game on the front foot and took the game to their hosts by smothering them on the defensive end and forcing turnovers from the get-go.
London took a one point lead into half-time and returned to the court with the same intensity they started the game with.
The Lions tested Plymouth’s patience and forced them to use every second they had on their shot clock.
Each team exchanged successive threes as the momentum swung between the two sides.
Raiders forward Ashley Hamilton came to life in the third quarter and finished the game with 27 points and 7 rebounds.
London native and Raiders centre Prince Ibeh bookended the match with emphatic blocks and, with the score tied at 76, the clash was forced into overtime.
The Lions’ experience then shone through and the team was able to steer the game in its favour by forcing turnovers and getting to the free throw line.
Although the Lions only shot 37 per cent from the field, Dirk Williams had another impressive cup game and ended as MVP by leading the team in scoring with 20 points and only sitting out for four minutes.
The Lions next host Manchester Giants on Friday and look to bag their third win in four games in the championship.