Basketball: London Lions 89 Bakken Bears 105

PUBLISHED: 09:03 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:18 11 September 2019

London Lions Andre Lockhart on the ball against the Bears (Pic: Graham Hodges)

The London Lions were back in action, this time against Champions League qualifiers, Bakken Bears current Danish Champions on Monday evening.

London Lions Joe Ikhinmwin on the ball against the Bears (Pic: Graham Hodges)London Lions Joe Ikhinmwin on the ball against the Bears (Pic: Graham Hodges)

BBL MVP, Justin Robinson opened the scoring and would fire in 17 points in his 20 minutes on 55 per cent shooting whilst it was Diijon Allen-Jordan who would lead all scorers with 21 on 7/10 shooting.

The Lions opened up well and harassed the Bears offence whilst dealing with the much bigger Michael Diouf and Christopher Ortiz who simply dwarfed the Lions front court.

Four triples for the home side capped by a corner three from Jordan Whelan kept them close as the quarter ended 23-24 in favour of the visitors.

Brandon Peel opened the second quarter whilst Andre Lockhart and Jorge Moreno dealt with the Bears press, Allen-Jordan hit 6 in the quarter, whilst Peel tied things up at 46 before an and one play enabled Bears to sneak ahead 46-49 at the half.

Both teams opened the third quarter with triples, before the Bears began a run that the Lions were struggling to contain.

Foul trouble meant any size the Lions had went to the bench, Robinson left the game for good as a precaution and the Lions held onto the coat tails but lost the third quarter to trail 67-82.

The fourth saw a quick Bakken start but Allen-Jordan and Jordan Jackson combined to score inside and the Lions went neck and neck and 7 late points from Whelan ensure the gap would not increase as the visitors took the game 89-105.

Romero's nine assists led the Lions whilst they hit 64% from behind the arc. For Bears Zucic's 7/9 field goals were complimented by a 49 to 35 rebound margin in their favour.

The season will open on the road in Worcester on September, 20, before the first home game of the season on the 29th.

Lions Scorers; Allen-Jordan 21, Peel 18, Robinson 17, Whelan 15, Lockhart 4, Ikhinmwin 8, Jackson 6, Romero 0, Harrison 0, Johnson 0

Bears Scorers; Zucic 19, Ortiz 15, Evans 13

