London Lions re-sign fan favourite Kervin Bristol

London Lions have re-signed fan favourite Kervin Bristol ahead of the upcoming season as the club’s Basketball Champions League debut nears.

The six foot ten inch Bristol returns after a season in the Ukraine with MBC Mykolaiv averaging his customary 8 rebounds a game and almost 2 blocked shots per game.

Bristol has a huge amount of European experience, following graduation from Fordham University in 2012, the 31-year-old had his first taste of pro basketball in Turkey where he averaged 11 points, 13 rebounds and 3 blocks a game.

Stints in the top leagues of France, Ukraine, Russia, Poland and many more saw performances in Eurocup and Champions League.

Lions boss Vince Macaulay said: “Kervin is one of the most lovely guys I have ever coached, he really is a coach’s dream, he works hard all the time he takes on any challenge on the floor and the spirit he brings to the team is awesome, one of the main reasons we achieved what we did was down to Kervin and I knew if the chance ever arose again I would bring him back to London.”