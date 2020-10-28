London Lions add GB centre Fahro Alihodzic as the season edges closer

London Lions head coach Vince Macaulay

London Lions have added Great Britain centre Fahro Alihodzic to their roster as they approach the start of the domestic season and look to January’s FIBA Eurocup campaign.

The Lions have had a long break since their Champions League action and the potential start of the BBL season at the end of October.

Alihodzic was known to want to be at home as he and his wife are expecting their first child.

With bags of European experience, the Leicester native had good numbers last season at Sigal Prishtina in the Balkan League as well as the Eurocup, averaging 16 points and 12 boards a game.

Previous stints in Germany and Spain mean the six foot 10 inch GB centre will bring a lot to the Lions front court.

Alihodzic joins after starting the season in Estonia and said: “I am happy to be back in the UK. Great to be joining this aspiring organisation and I will do all I can to help push the club to the next level with my experience in Europe.”

Lions head coach Vince Macaulay was equally pleased at making his latest addition, saying: “We are delighted to have Fahro join us here on this project. It is important to have someone that can operate in the paint, battle hard night in, night out who has the experience required for what we want to achieve.

“He carries himself the right way and has been an instant hit with the team.”

The BBL confirmed that the 2020-21 season will now commence on October 30 with the detailed fixture list being announced as soon as possible.

Following the government’s announcement in late September that fans would not be allowed back into sports venues from October 1, the BBL has been in urgent dialogue with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to determine the level of appropriate support the government would be able to provide, given the significant impact the late decision has had on the League, which was originally scheduled to tip-off on October 2.

Andy Webb, chief operating officer of the BBL, said: “We have a lot of urgent work to do to reformat the schedules and ensure they work with our arenas, but everyone is excited to get going.

“The games will be played behind closed doors, but streaming packages will be available for fans to follow their teams.”