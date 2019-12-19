BBL: London Lions 99 Bristol Flyers 88

Andre Lockhart attacks for London Lions against Bristol (pic Graham Hodges) Archant

Defending BBL champions London Lions picked up their third win of the season after an action-packed contest with Bristol at the Copper Box Arena on Wednesday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jordan Whelan shoots for the hoop (pic Graham Hodges) Jordan Whelan shoots for the hoop (pic Graham Hodges)

Flyers took off to an early high-flying lead, but the Lions rallied andd a triumphant fourth-quarter comeback secured them the win.

The Flyers came prepared for a fight, with the likes of Daniel Edozie and Fred Thomas both securing double-doubles, Thomas for 19 points and 11 rebounds and Edozie for 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Despite flowing offensively, the Lions could not contain a high-octane shooting performance from the Flyers and by the end of the first quarter, the visitors led 30-24.

Lions staged a mini comeback as Jordan Whelan and Andre Lockhart energised the side before Jorge Romero closed the deficit to 48-44, but a 7/14 three-point shooting half meant Bristol still led 55-48 at the midway mark.

London Lions players discuss tactics (pic Graham Hodges) London Lions players discuss tactics (pic Graham Hodges)

You may also want to watch:

The third quarter saw the Lions start well this time, but Flyers remained hot from the outside, with Levi Bradley hitting 4/7/

However, the visitors were now getting into foul trouble as Lions targeted their big men, which seemed to soften Bristol up for the fourth quarter.

With the home side trailing by nine points as the final session began, Lions suddenly began to bounce back, going on a 12-0 run within the first four minutes to put them right back in the game.

Justin Robinson attacks the basket for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges) Justin Robinson attacks the basket for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges)

Lockhart kicked it off with back-to-back steals and scores and then a triple of his own from the top of the arc, suddenly, Ali Tew broke free for a slam.

When Ovie Soko returned to the game, he dominated inside, with Whelan exceptional at both ends of the floor and it was left to the mercurial Robinson to hit two threes followed almost immediately by Brandon Peel's pair of threes from the corner.

Flyers crashlanded as the Lions held them to just 11 points in the final quarter, backed by leading scorers Soko, Whelan and Robinson, who combined for 57 points as they moved to the top of the table.