BBL Cup: London Lions 98 Surrey Scorchers 87

London Lions in action against Surrey Scorchers (pic Graham Hodges) Archant

London Lions claimed the last quarter-final in this season's BBL Cup with victory over fellow hopefuls Surrey on Sunday.

Brandon Peel poured in 25 points and 11 rebounds for the holders, keeping his average of a double-double each game alive.

And Justin Robinson added 17 points, commanding the floor from start to finish to set up a trip to Leicester Riders on November 29.

The Scorchers looked to be in good shape in the first half as they survived an early Lions run led by Peel and Alioune Tew and by the end of the first quarter there was not a lot in it as the hosts led 20-19.

You may also want to watch:

James Hawthorne was having one of his best games in a Scorchers uniform, quickly notching up 17 points in the first half with an array of three-point shots and rim rattling dunks.

But the Lions rotated their entire bench as some good interplay between Robinson and Joe Ikhinmwin made sure they led 51-43 at half-time.

The Lions came out strong in the third quarter as Jorge Romero drained a pair of triples and Jules Dang Akodo got on his way to 16 points in 18 minutes of action.

Marcus White and Skylar White dug deep for the visitors, but the superior Lions bench would combine for 31 points as they cruised through to the last eight.

James Hawthorne tallied 25 points and eight rebounds while Tew chipped in with 13 points and six boards.

Quarter-finals: Leicester Riders v London Lions (Nov 29); Worcester Wolves v Newcastle Eagles (Nov 29); London City Royals v Cheshire Phoenix (Dec 1); Sheffield Sharks v Bristol Flyers (Dec 1).