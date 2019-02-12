Search

BBL: London Lions 93 Surrey Scorchers 79

PUBLISHED: 17:23 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:23 02 March 2019

Justin Robinson attacks for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions continued their unbeaten run in the BBL Championship after overcoming Surrey Scorchers at the Copper Box Arena.

Ladarius Tabb prepares to shoot for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges)Ladarius Tabb prepares to shoot for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges)

A seventh straight league win took Lions to 16-2 at the top of the table, ahead of Sunday’s meeting against Manchester Giants, while the Scorchers dropped to 4-18.

The Scorchers set off at a hot pace before Justin Robinson and Ladarius Tabb hauled them back.

Good work from Jordan Spencer and Flo Larkai saw the first quarter end in a tie at 21-21.

And the Lions pulled away in the second racking up 30 points to establish a double-digit advantage Robinson’s first half 19 points meaning the Lions led 51-37 at the break.

The Lions kept their visitors at bay in the third despite a good effort from Mo Williams as he led his team in scoring.

Lions struggled from behind the arc but shot 55 per cent from inside it whilst holding Surrey to just 35 per cent.

The fourth saw a rally from Surrey but good play from Brandon Peel, including four blocked shots, aided by Paul Guede and Andre Lockhart meant the Lions were comfortable, winning the first encounter of the season between these sides.

Robinson starred for the Lions with a BBL career-high of 31 points on 61 per cent shooting, while Tabb followed with 23 points along with 13 boards and Peel also contributed a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

All nine Lions that played got on the scoresheet, while Jerelle Okoro sat out as a precaution following his ankle sprain two weeks ago in Cheshire.

Lions: Robinson 31, Tabb 23, Peel 11, Spencer 8, Larkai 6, Guede 5, Bristol 4, Lockhart 3, Ikhinmwin 2, James, Roberts, Ekperuoh.

Scorchers: Williams 23, Taylor 12, Wellian 12.

