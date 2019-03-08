Basketball: London Lions 89 Cal Poly State 71

London Lions Joe Ikhinmwin looks for a way through against Cal Poly State (pic Graham Hodges) Archant

London Lions returned to the Copper Box on Friday as they began pre-season action by hosting Cal Poly State from NCAA Division 1.

And it was Brandon Peel who led the way with 23 points and 6 rebounds as the Lions took the decision by 18 points.

New Lion Diijon Allen-Jordan contributed 20 points, six boards and five assists having just arrived, while League MVP Justin Robinson fired in 19 points in just 20 minutes of action.

For the visitors Nolan Taylor notched 19 and 12, Malek Harwell had 13 whilst sharp-shooting freshman Colby Rogers chipped in with nine points.

The Lions opened a 9-2 lead to start, eventually stretching the advantage to nine points at three different times during the opening quarter, ending the period up 21-15.

And the hosts opened the second quarter with a 7-0 run to stretch the gap to 28-15 with just under seven minutes remaining.

The Mustangs stemmed London's surge with an 8-2 run, backboned by three Taylor baskets, before Robinson and Jorge Romero combined to start a 16-7 run to make the lead 46-30 at the half.

An even third quarter ensued as the teams exchanged scores, but London took a 69-53 lead into the fourth quarter.

A blitz to start the final session from the Lions extended their lead as long distance scores from Romero and two from Peel opened things up and the Lions would cruise, giving everyone game time.

With two players yet to arrive the Lions locker room seemed pleased to have got things under way as Peel hit 71 per cent from the floor whilst Robinson nailed all three of his three-point attempts.

Lions; Peel 23, Allen-Jordan 20, Robinson 19, Romero 12, Whelan 7, Lockhart 4, Ikhinmwin 2, Jackson 2, Harrison 0, Johnson 0

Cal Poly; Taylor 19, Harwell 13, Rogers 9.