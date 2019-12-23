London Lions top of BBL tree for Christmas

London Lions ensured a happy Christmas for their fans as their 87-79 win over Sheffield put them top of the BBL standings.

Justin Robinson in action for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges) Justin Robinson in action for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges)

The defending champions moved to 4-0 for the season at the Copper Box Arena, led by GB international Ovie Soko, who had 17 points and nine rebounds.

Jorge Romero posted 16 points for Lions, who travel to Worcester on Friday (December 27).

Soko scored the first points of the night before captain Joe Ikhinmwin hit a triple to make it 7-4 and start a 12-0 run for the home side, capped by last season's MVP Justin Robinson.

A poor second quarter let Sharks back into it as the scores were level at 37-37 at the inteval.

But Ikhinmwin hit another trey after the restart and Jules Dang-Akodo followed suit, before Brandon Peel went for 12 points.

Andre Lockhart shackled Nik Lewis as Lions went 67-56 up, with the gap growing to 20 before a late Sharks rally.

Lions return to the capital on January 4 to host Solent Kestrels at UEL SportsDock. Tickets are £10.