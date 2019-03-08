BBL Cup: London Lions 85 Worcester Wolves 90

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges) Archant

BBL Cup holders London Lions fell short to the visiting Worcester Wolves in another thrilling clash as they fight to claim a place in the quarter-finals.

London Lions Alioune Tew and Joe Ikhinmwin (pic Graham Hodges) London Lions Alioune Tew and Joe Ikhinmwin (pic Graham Hodges)

A high-scoring start from both teams saw the Lions take the first quarter 27-26, but the Wolves then hit a run to ease ahead despite scores from Dii'jon Allen-Jordan and Justin Robinson.

By the half time break it was 54-46 to the Wolves and the Lions struggled to get back in the game as Kofi Joseph hit a pair of triples.

Robinson was injured in the quarter and left the game and the Lions were down 78-65 at the end of the third.

Even with a game high of 31 points from Allen-Jordan, London couldn't complete a final quarter comeback,

Former Wolf Jordan Whelan and Andre Lockhart started converting the several chances the Lions had squandered and finally Brandon Peel found the net for two long scores to make it a one-point game at 86-85.

With under a minute remaining Mark Hughes sank a three-pointer and after the Lions missed an attempt, the same player then hit a free throw which was enough to hold onto victory and see Worcester take second place in the Cup South.

Lions now have two games left in which to qualify, at home at the Copper Box on November 20 and a rearranged game against the Surrey Scorchers to be finalised.