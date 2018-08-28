Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

BBL: London Lions 81 Bristol Flyers 68

PUBLISHED: 11:17 06 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 06 January 2019

London Lions' Jordan Spencer escapes from an opponent (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions' Jordan Spencer escapes from an opponent (pic Graham Hodges)

Archant

London Lions continue to look very strong at the top of the BBL Championship as they opened 2019 with victory over Bristol Flyers.

Vince Macaulay’s side see their advantage increase as they move to 13-3 with the Flyers now at 7-4 as they drop below the Leicester Riders.

The home side flew out of the blocks as all five starters scored as they stormed to a 13-2 lead after 5 minutes, Daniel Edozie’s lay up the only Bristol score.

As the visitors worked their way back in, three successive threes from the Lions through Ladarius Tabb, Justin Robinson and Paul Guede made it 22-12 with just under two minutes left of the first.

Jalan McCloud’s buzzer beater made the score 26-18 at the end of the first quarter.

Energy from the Lions’ bench through Jerelle Okoro and Andre Lockhart kept things moving, then Brandon Peel dunked and it was 31-22, before an 8-2 Flyers run in which Okoro was the only Lions scorer with a pair of free throws suddenly saw the scoreboard at 32-30 with four minutes left to half time.

The Lions had looked a little sloppy and in particular unforced losses trying to dribble in traffic cost them.

Thomas got Flyers on terms at 32-32 before Kervin Bristol slammed off a Jordan Spencer assist.

But with 35 seconds left, McCloud tied at 39-39 before the Lions lost the ball and the same player beat the buzzer with a three-point shot and surprisingly it was the visiting Flyers who went in at the half-time break up 42-39.

It turned out that the Lions bench had been charged a technical foul right at the end, so Bristol would start the third quarter at the free throw line, with Justin Gray making the free throw to start the third quarter with a four-point lead.

Bristol would lead for a total of one minute and 40 seconds as whatever was said in the locker room, the Lions locked down on defence.

An 8-0 Lions start with dunks and threes served notice and it took two minutes before the visitors responded.

Another 8-2 run ended the contest, as Bristol would score a total of 10 points in the third as Lions players won every 50/50 ball, rebounded hard and transitioned into easy scores.

The third period ended with the home side up 63-52 and, although Bristol tried to fight back, the Lions were now at another level and kept them at arm’s length.

Dunks from Bristol and Tabb excited the crowd and when Robinson put Edozie on skates to splash the three everyone rose up and celebrated a strong Lions home win.

Robinson and Peel netted 19 points apiece in the win for the Lions with Tabb posting another double-double with 14 points and 10 boards.

Next up is a trip to Worcester on January 18 before the BBL Cup Final on the 27th at the National Indoor Arena in Birmingham.

Lions: Robinson 19, Peel 19, Tabb 14, Spencer 9, Bristol 8, Lockhart 7, Guede 3, Okoro 2, Ikhinmwin 0, Roberts 0, James 0, Ekperuoh.

Most Read

Renewed appeals to find missing mum who disappeared with just her phone and £3 eight months ago

Mary Jane Mustafa went missing in Custom House in May. Picture: Family handout

Revellers lose 551 items on tube on New Year’s Eve, with Stratford station third worst culprit

New Year's Eve is one of the worst nights for leaving possessions behind on the tube. Picture: Bikeworldtravel

Newham Council calls public meeting as police urged to intervene in repairs division’s shocking overspend

The depot in Bridge Road where the repairs and maintenance service is part-based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Body found in search for missing West Ham fan Jack Morrad

Police have found a body in the search for Jack Morrad. Picture: Essex Police

Man, 26, fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

The man was stabbed in Field Road, Forest Gate. Pic: Google

Most Read

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

The heartbreaking final picture of Tracey Wilson and her grandson Cody, who she 'doted on', taken on Christmas Day. Picture: Courtney Wilson

Former homeless man becomes London’s happiest bus driver – and thanks Islington charity for helping turn his life around

Pat in his bus. Picture: Alex Grace

Imam made OBE for bringing ‘wonderful Finsbury Park community together’ after terror attack

Imam Mohammed Mahmoud speaks at the Islington Town Hall event to mark a year since the Finsbury Park terror attack. Picture: Polly Hancock

Jazz musician at centre of antisemitism row denies he breached Islington gig ban, saying: It was Santa Claus on the sax, not me

Gilad Atzmon was not allowed to play at the Islington Assembly Hall. Picture: Tali Atzmon

Man wanted over late-night sexual assault in Holloway

Do you know this man?

Latest from the Newham Recorder

BBL: London Lions 81 Bristol Flyers 68

London Lions' Jordan Spencer escapes from an opponent (pic Graham Hodges)

Clapton held by strugglers Leyton Athletic

Dylan Ebengo of Clapton during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

Edinburgh credits opposition and reveals O’s have had no bids for Bonne or Koroma

Leyton Orient attacker Josh Koroma lets fly from range against Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s caught cold by Salford and suffer painful defeat

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (left) and assistant Ross Embleton issue instructions from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham make hard work of FA Cup progress against battling Birmingham

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at London Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists